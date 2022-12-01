Gujarat Polls 2022 BJP Morbi candidate Amrutiya casts his vote

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Morbi Constituency, Kantilal Amrutiya, cast his vote in the first phase of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly Elections on December 01. Kantilal Amrutiya had jumped into the Machchhu River to rescue people following the collapse of the suspension bridge in Morbi. Amrutiya won the Morbi Assembly seat in 1995, 1998, 2002, 2007 and 2012. The election is being held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will occur on December 8, which coincides with Himachal Pradesh's result date.