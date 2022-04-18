Search icon
Gujarat: PM Modi visits Command and Control Centre for School in Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 18 visited and inspected the Command and Control Centre for School in Gandhinagar. PM Modi is on a 3-day visit to Gujarat. On April 19, he will lay foundation stone for multiple development projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar, Banaskantha. Subsequently, PM will also lay the foundation stone for WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar. On April 20, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar.

