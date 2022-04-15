Gujarat PM Modi inaugurates KK Patel Super Speciality Hospital in Bhuj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated KK Patel Super Speciality Hospital in Bhuj, Gujarat on April 15. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Gujarat Chief Minsister Bhupendra Patel were present during the inaugural function. The hospital has been built by Shree Kutchi Leva Patel Samaj, Bhuj. As per the Prime Minister's Office, this is the first charitable super speciality hospital in Kutch and is a 200 bedded hospital.