Gujarat: PM Modi inaugurates Hostel, Education Complex of Shri Annapurnadham Trust

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 12 inaugurated the Hostel and Education Complex of Shri Annapurnadham Trust at Adalaj in Gujarat through video conferencing. The Hostel and Education Complex has lodging and boarding facility of 150 rooms for 600 students. Other facilities include Training Centre for GPSC and UPSC exams, e-Library, Conference Room, provision of Sports Room, TV Room and Primary Health facilities for students.