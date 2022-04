Gujarat: PM Modi inaugurates Global Patidar Business Summit in Surat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 29 inaugurated Global Patidar Business Summit (GPBS) in Surat, Gujarat through video conferencing. Sardardham is organising GPBS under Mission-2026 to provide an impetus to the socio-economic development of Patidar community. The main theme of GPBS-2022 is Aatmanirbhar Community to Aatmanirbhar Gujarat and India.