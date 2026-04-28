Gujarat News: BJP Clean Sweep In Gujarat Local Elections, Big Blow To Congress & AAP

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INDIA
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has delivered a massive victory in Gujarat’s local body elections, sweeping the polls and leaving opposition parties like the Indian National Congress and Aam Aadmi Party far behind.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has delivered a massive victory in Gujarat’s local body elections, sweeping the polls and leaving opposition parties like the Indian National Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) far behind. The results mark a significant political shift in Gujarat, reinforcing BJP’s dominance while dealing a major setback to its rivals.