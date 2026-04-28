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Updated: Apr 28, 2026, 07:43 PM IST

Gujarat News BJP Clean Sweep In Gujarat Local Elections Big Blow To Congress AAP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has delivered a massive victory in Gujarat’s local body elections, sweeping the polls and leaving opposition parties like the Indian National Congress and Aam Aadmi Party far behind.

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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has delivered a massive victory in Gujarat’s local body elections, sweeping the polls and leaving opposition parties like the Indian National Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) far behind. The results mark a significant political shift in Gujarat, reinforcing BJP’s dominance while dealing a major setback to its rivals.

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