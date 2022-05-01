Gujarat: New 'Ambulift' inaugurated at Rajkot Airport to facilitate passengers with reduced mobility

Airport Authority of India inaugurated new ‘Ambulift’ facility at Rajkot Airport on April 30. Ambulance lift facility is to facilitate passengers with reduced mobility. The facility is presently operational at 14 airports in India. These ‘Ambulifts’ are fitted with ventilation, air-conditioning system and CCTV cameras. Airport Authority of India will provide this facility at a nominal token charge of Rs 100.