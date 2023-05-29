Gujarat Massive fire breaks out at a plastic factory in Kheda

A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in Kheda, Gujarat on May 29. At least eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Dense plumes of smoke have been billowing out from the plastic factory. The reason behind the fire is said to be a short circuit. However, no casualties have been reported in the incident so far. At present, dousing operation is still underway. Further details are awaited.