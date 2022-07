Gujarat hooch tragedy: 6 persons stable, other 6 being treated

Dr Rakesh Joshi, Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad on July 26 shared a detailed report of condition of patients affected by the hooch tragedy. “12 people from nearby villages admitted to civil hospital, 6 are stable and kept under observation. Other 6 are being treated. As of now, nobody is serious. We are ready to treat more patients,” he shared.