Gujarat govt signs MoU with Energy Policy Institute to set up India’s first carbon market

Government of Gujarat on May 23 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago and Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) in Gandhinagar. The MoU was signed to set up India’s First Carbon Market. The Market will provide a growth-friendly approach to tackling climate change.