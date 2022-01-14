Gujarat govt sets up care centres for treatment of birds injured during Uttarayan festival

The Gujarat government has set up care centres to treat birds injured due to kite strings during the Uttarayan festival as part of a special campaign. Speaking to ANI, Jivdaya Charitable Trust Veterinary Surgeon Dr Utsav Prajapati said, “Surgical OT, OPD and ICU set up to treat birds injured by kite strings during kite flying festival also known as Uttarayan and Makar Sankranti Medical and surgical teams are ready to save injured birds.”The Uttarayan festival is celebrated on January 14 when people fly kites. However, many birds sustain injuries due to the string used for flying kites.