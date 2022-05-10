Gujarat govt employees stage protest demanding abolition of fixed pay scheme

A large number of government employees protested against BJP-led Gujarat government in Gandhinagar on May 09. They were agitating under the banner of Gujarat State United Employees Front. Protestors held banners and raised slogans against the state government. They protested over various demands including reintroduction of the old pension scheme, abolition of the fixed pay scheme. “We protest against the fix pay scheme of Gujarat that was implemented from the year 2004. We demand that the government must abolish this scheme. We don’t get any allowances as per 7th Pay Commission,” said a protester.