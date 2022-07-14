Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Gujarat flood: Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway closed, Rivers continue to overflow in Navsari

Three rivers continued to overflow in Navsari district of Gujarat on July 14. It has worsened the flood situation. Purna river exceeded the danger level on July 13. “Three rivers- Purna, Kaveri and Ambika, flowing through the Navsari district are in flood situations. Purna River exceeded the danger level last night. 40,000 people affected in adjoining areas, 2,500 people shifted to safe relief camps,” informed DM of Navsari, Amit Prakash Yadav. “Ahmedabad-Mumbai National Highway has been shut keeping the increasing water levels and security in mind,” he added.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JKBOSE 10th Result 2022 declared at jkbose.nic.in for Jammu Division, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.