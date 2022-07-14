Gujarat flood: Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway closed, Rivers continue to overflow in Navsari

Three rivers continued to overflow in Navsari district of Gujarat on July 14. It has worsened the flood situation. Purna river exceeded the danger level on July 13. “Three rivers- Purna, Kaveri and Ambika, flowing through the Navsari district are in flood situations. Purna River exceeded the danger level last night. 40,000 people affected in adjoining areas, 2,500 people shifted to safe relief camps,” informed DM of Navsari, Amit Prakash Yadav. “Ahmedabad-Mumbai National Highway has been shut keeping the increasing water levels and security in mind,” he added.