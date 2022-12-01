Gujarat Elections 2022 MP Governor Mangubhai Patel his wife cast their votes in Navsari

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and his wife cast their votes in Navsari on Dec 01. The first phase of voting for Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 began on Dec 01. The fate of 788 candidates from 39 political parties in fray. 4.9 crore voters will decide which party will form the government for next five years.