Gujarat Elections 2022 Hardik Patel casts vote in Ahmedabad assures BJPs win

Bharatiya Janata Party Viramgam candidate Hardik Patel on December 05 cast his vote along with his wife Kinjal Patel at Polling Booth 264 in Chandranagar Primary School in Ahmedabad. Polling for the second and final phase of the Gujarat elections began at 8 am. Over 2.51 crore voters will exercise their franchise.