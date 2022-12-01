Gujarat Election 2022 Union Minister Parshottam Rupala casts his vote

Amreli (Gujarat), Dec 01 (ANI): The people of Gujarat cast their vote for the first phase of the assembly elections on December 01 after intense campaigning by all the political parties. BJP leader and Union Minister Parshottam Rupala along with his family members cast their votes at a polling station in Amreli. A total of 39 political parties are contesting the election. Polling for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly Election began at 8 am.