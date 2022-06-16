Gujarat: Drugs worth Rs 8 lakhs seized in Vadodara, 4 arrested

The Vadodara Police seized mephedrone drugs worth Rs 8 lakhs on June 15 and arrested 4 drug peddlers in this regard. Police have recovered more than 81 grams of drugs from the drug peddlers. The drug peddlers were coming from Madhya Pradesh to Gujarat to sell drugs. While addressing the mediapersons, Assistant Commissioner of Police JB Gaur said, “We arrested 4 drug peddlers in connection with the smuggling of Mephedrone drugs from MP to Vadodara. We have got more than 81 grams of drug from them worth Rs 8 lakhs. A vehicle has also been seized from them.”