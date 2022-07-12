Gujarat Different communities people participate in Ahmedabad’s Rath Yatra

It is quite common to see people of different religious communities actively participating in each other’s festivals and giving out a loud message of brotherhood. Recently, when the entire country was soaked in the festivities of Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra, a show of communal harmony was seen in Ahmedabad city of Gujarat where people irrespective of their religion collectively took out the yatra. For the last 145 years, Muslim leaders of Ahmedabad have been presenting a chariot to the Mahant--the chief priest---on the eve of the yatra, and as a symbol of goodwill, the Mahant sponsors for Tazia processions. A large number of Muslims from Dariyapur and Shahpur areas of the city not only welcomed the procession but joined the celebrations as well.