Gujarat: Dead lizard found in cold drink at McDonald’s outlet in Ahmedabad

A customer found a dead lizard on May 21 in his soft drink at McDonald’s outlet in Ahmedabad. He complained to the manager about that but manager of the shop did not pay any heed. Recently, a McDonald’s outlet was sealed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) after a customer’s complaint at the food department. “Lizard was found in my soft drink at a McDonald's outlet. Area manager laughed over complaint and told us that he'll check CCTV cameras. He didn't return, meanwhile, order continued. When we pressed them to take action, they offered to return bill amount,” said B Joshi to ANI. “They threatened us to call police if we didn't leave the outlet. We then lodged a complaint with the food and drugs department who inspected and sealed the outlet,” he added.