Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on April 14 paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 131st birth anniversary in Ahmedabad. Born on 14 April 1891, Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination and supported the rights of women and workers.