Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurates administration of free precautionary doses in Gandhinagar

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on July 15 inaugurated the administration of free COVID-19 precautionary dose in Gandhinagar. The precautionary dose will be given to all the eligible population between the age group of 18 to 59. The Central Government recently announced that the eligible population above the age of 18 will be given free precautionary doses for the next 75 days starting from July 15.

