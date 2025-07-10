Gujarat Bridge Collapse What Happened After Vadodara Bridge Collapse | Gujarat News | NDRF

Gujarat Bridge Collapse: 12 dead as bridge collapses in Gujarat’s Vadodara, vehicles plunge into river. A 43-year-old bridge in Mujpur, Vadodara collapsed around 7:30 am Wednesday sending multiple vehicles into the Mahisagar River. At least 12 people, including three of a family, have died; nine others were injured. Vehicles involved included two trucks, an Eeco van, a pickup van, an autorickshaw, and motorcycles. The bridge connected Central Gujarat to Saurashtra via Gambhira in Anand district and had reportedly been repaired last year. NDRF and SDRF teams launched rescue operations amid fears of more people missing. CM Bhupendra Patel ordered a probe by the Roads and Buildings Department. PM Modi called the incident “deeply saddening” and announced ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for victims’ families. Police registered a case of accidental death; postmortems are underway.