Gujarat Bridge Collapse Death Toll Rises To 13 Rescue Operations Continues Overnight | Vadodara

Bridge collapse: Surender Singh, NDRF Commandant, 6th Battalion says, "Yesterday, District Administration informed us of this around 9 am...They demanded one team of the NDRF to retrieve the victims. So, we sent one team here. We started our rescue operations as soon as we reached here. We assessed that one team won't be enough and we would need more teams. So, we deputed one more team. Later one more sub-team was deployed. So, two teams and one sub-team are here. We are continuing the rescue operation. So far, 13 bodies and 5 live victims have been retrieved. Our priority is to check the area at the earliest and retrieve bodies as well as live victims...We will try to finish the operation by this afternoon..."