Gujarat Bridge Collapse Alarms Raised 3 Years Ago Yet 7th Bridge Fails Were Warnings Ignored

Gujarat bridge collapse: alarm rang 3 years ago; 7th incident since 2021. 43-year-old bridge connecting Mujpur to Gambhira collapsed in Anand district, killing 12 people. In 2022, a local leader warned officials about “unusual vibrations” and called the bridge “dangerous”. Despite alerts, no structural audit or public report was conducted; only surface repairs were made. The bridge showed visible gaps since 2021, with vibrations worsening in later years. This is Gujarat’s 7th major bridge-related incident since 2021, highlighting repeated lapses in oversight. The 2022 Morbi suspension bridge collapse killed 135. Recent failures include bridges in Surat, Palanpur, Valsad, Tapi, and Ahmedabad. State government blacklisted firms, suspended engineers, and filed FIRs in past cases, but systemic issues persist. At least 12 people, including three of a family, have died; nine others were injured.