Gujarat ATS arrests Delhi-based cleric in Kishan Bharwad murder case

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested a cleric, Maulana Qamar Gani Usmani from Delhi on January 30 in connection with the Kishan Bharwad murder case, confirmed Imtiaz Sheikh, SP, ATS Gujarat. The Gujarat ATS has arrested a total of six people in this regard. 30-year-old Kishan Bharwad was allegedly shot dead in Dhandhuka, Ahmedabad on January 25 over a social media post.