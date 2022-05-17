Gujarat ATS arrests 4 accused involved in 1993 Bombay serial blasts case

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on May 17 arrested four accused involved in the 1993 Bombay serial blasts case. While addressing the mediapersons, Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) DIG Deepan Bhadran said, “We had detained the 4 on suspicion of fake passports. On detailed probe, it was ascertained that they were wanted accused of 1993 Bombay serial blasts. They were then arrested. Original names are Abu Bakar, Yusuf Bhatka, Shoeb Baba, and Sayyed Qureshi.” “They were trained in Pakistan. They had (recently) come back to India for passport modification which is when we received inputs and traced them,” he added.