Gujarat artists makes Kites ahead of Makar Sankranti

Ahead of Makar Sankranti, artisans are making kites with full enthusiasm in Vadodara. There has been a partial increase in the price of kites this year due to the rise in the prices of paper, glue and bamboo. The cost of 20 kites will be 80 to 100 rupees. Whereas the cost of big kites will be Rs 250 to 300 per kite. But according to artisans, this year the urban people will buy and fly kites with great enthusiasm. The artisans start early in the morning and work till late night to make kites. After two years of Corona, a different enthusiasm is being seen among the artisans.