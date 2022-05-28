हिंदी में पढ़ें
Gujarat: Amit Shah offers prayers at Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 28 visited Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka, Gujarat. He offered prayers and sought the blessings of Lord Krishna.
