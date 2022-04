Gujarat: Amit Shah attends inaugural ceremony of Indo-Pak border viewing point in Nadabet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 10, attended the inaugural ceremony of newly constructed Indo-Pak border viewing point in Nadabet of Banaskantha district. The viewing point has been built on the lines of the Wagah-Atari border of Punjab. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other leaders are also present at the event.