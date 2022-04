Gujarat: Amit Shah attends Golden Jubilee Celebrations of NCDFI in Gandhinagar

Home Minister Amit Shah on April 10 attended the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of the National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India (NCDFI) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. “Now the time has come for India to move towards natural farming. If India fulfills the demand for organic food all over the world, then India's economy will be transformed and the dairy sector can play a big role in that,” the Home Minister said.