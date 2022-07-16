Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Gujarat: Amid flood NDRF carries out rescue operation in Navsari

Amid the flood situation in Gujarat following heavy rainfall, NDRF team carried out relief and rescue operation in flood affected areas of Navsari, Gujarat on July 15. Heavy rains in several areas of Gujarat since the last few days brought life to a standstill. Residents of low-lying areas have been shifted to safer places, those stranded at home due to waterlogging have been provided with relief material. While talking to ANI, NDRF rescue operation underway in Bhatha village of Navsari. About 30-40 people stuck here, we've brought about 5 boats for rescue. We have been carrying out rescue operation in the affected areas for 3-4 days with about 200-250 people rescued.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Breathtaking view of rainbow at Niagara Falls goes viral, netizens left mesmerized
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.