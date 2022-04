Gujarat: 3 injured during clashes between two groups in Vadodara

A clash erupted between two groups after two vehicles collided with each other. The incident took place in the Raopura area of Vadodara, Gujarat on April 18. At least three people got injured in the violent clash. “3 people got injured and were admitted to the hospital. Police is patrolling in the city,” said Shamsher Singh Commissioner of Police, Vadodara city.