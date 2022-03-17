Guinness World Records certifies largest solar tree in Ludhiana

Guinness World Records have certified largest solar tree that is installed at the Centre of Excellence for Farm Machinery in Ludhiana. The solar tree has been certified as the world's largest solar tree. The solar tree broke the previous record in terms of panel surface. "It can produce 160-200-unit power per day," informed Ashwani Kumar Kushwaha, Senior Principal Scientist, CSIR - Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute on March 16.