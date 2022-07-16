Guidelines issued by GoI on Monkeypox will be strictly followed: Goa Health Minister

Amid the fear of Monkeypox outbreak across the globe, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on July 15 in Panaji, informed that the Centre sent a letter to the state government stating the proactive steps that are to be taken regarding the viral disease. “Government, due to experience with COVID-19, has been very proactive. We have received a letter from Secretary Health, Government of India to tell us the proactive steps to be taken by the government. We can see globally, that it's spreading in certain areas,” the state Health Minister said. “But in India, we have found only one case which is in Kerala. I am sure we will get all the information on the central portal. But Goa government, just like all other state governments, will strictly follow all the directions issued by the Government of India,” he added.