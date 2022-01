Guaranteeing a corruption-free Goa, says Amit Palekar after being declared as AAP’s CM candidate

After Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) declared him as a Chief Ministerial candidate for Goa Assembly Elections, Amit Palekar on January 19 promised a corruption-free Goa. While addressing the gathering, he said, “I am guaranteeing you a corruption-free Goa. We will get back Goa's lost glory, a Goa everyone dreamt of. I will keep every word that I have said and that is my guarantee.”