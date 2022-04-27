GST Council should bring petrol, diesel within goods and services tax ambit: Jharkhand Minister

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on April 27 said that the GST Council should bring petrol, diesel, and LPG under the goods and services tax ambit. “PM today spoke much on petrol-diesel rather than health and the meeting turned out to be a political meeting. PM Modi should bring these- Petrol, Diesel and LPG under GST and formulate one policy for the country,” he said. In view of the increasing COVID cases, Prime Minister Modi held a video conferencing with the Chief Ministers of all the states of the country and the PM discussed more on other issues rather than health issues.