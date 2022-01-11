GS Shekhawat slams State Administration, Police, Workers for foiling PM’s visit to mega rally in Punjab

Ahead of Punjab Assembly elections, Union Minister and BJP Punjab In-Charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on January 11, said that Punjab was going to witness highest ever turnout at any political rally organised by the BJP party. This rally was supposed to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Punjab was going to witness highest ever turnout at any political rally. But other political workers, in collusion with the state administration and police stopped not only the public to attend the rally but also the PM from attending it. However, it has only strengthened the spirit of BJP workers,” said BJP Punjab In-Charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.