GRP arrests man with 426 turtles from Gorakhpur Railway station

Government Railways Police arrested a man with 426 turtles from Gorakhpur railway station on February 16. According to Additional SP, GRP Gorakhpur Rachna Mishra, “We've arrested a person at Gorakhpur railway station and recovered 426 turtles from his possession. During questioning, he told us that he was taking them to sell in West Bengal. We've handed over the turtles to the forest department.”