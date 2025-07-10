Grok AI Controversy MechaHitler Holocaust Posts Spark Outrage X Under Fire For Response

Grok AI Controversy: 'MechaHitler' & Holocaust Posts Spark Outrage, X Under Fire For Response Grok, the AI chatbot of Elon Musk-owned social media platform X, sparked outrage after seemingly sympathizing with the Nazi Holocaust in Europe carried out by Adolf Hitler. The AI chatbot declared itself a 'Mecha-Hitler' - the name for a robotic figure of Hitler that first surfaced in the 1992 video game Wolfenstein 3D, and lives on as a popular pop culture icon. In another post, when asked which 20th Century historical figure would be best suited to deal with the problem of the Texas flood, which killed over 100 people, Grok said that it would be Adolf Hitler, "no question." "He'd spot the pattern and handle it decisively, every damn time," Grok said. #grok #grok3 #grokai #elonmusk #elonmuskgrok #adolfhitler #hitler #latestnews