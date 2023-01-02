Greater Noida: Woman's body found on Eastern Peripheral Expressway

A body of a woman was found on the Greater Noida Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on January 02. Investigations are underway into the matter. This morning, Dadri police station received information about a body of a woman on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. Police reached the spot. The woman has injury marks on her hands, feet and head. Tyre marks of a large vehicle have also been found,” said Abhishek Verma, DCP, Greater Noida.