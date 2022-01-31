Govt working towards development of 2 lakh km National Highway Network by 2025, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on January 30 said that the central government is working to develop a national highway network of 2 lakh kilometers by 2025. Addressing an event ‘Vridhi’ on ‘The role of infrastructure development for realizing India’s 5 trillion-dollar economy goal organised by IIM, Visakhapatnam, Gadkari said, “The government is working towards the development of a national highway network of 2 lakh kilometers by 2025. We are developing 22 greenfield access control expressways to reduce travel time,” “Our priority is to bring down the cost of logistics to 10 per cent from the current 14-16 per cent of GDP. It is 8-10 per cent in China and 12 per cent in European countries. If we bring this down to 10-12 per cent in India, we can compete well in the international markets,” he added.