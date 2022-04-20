Govt working on modernisation, expanding AYUSH e-marketplace: PM Modi in Gujarat

While inaugurating the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit on April 20 in Gandhinagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his confidence in the emergence of unicorns from AYUSH start-ups and said that the government is also working on modernisation and expansion of AYUSH e-marketplace. “So far, this year, 14 start-ups have joined the unicorn club. I am confident that unicorns will soon emerge from AYUSH start-ups,” the PM said. “It is very important that the farmers involved in growing medicinal plants should get the facility to easily connect with the market. For this, the government is also working on modernisation and expansion of AYUSH e-marketplace,” he added.