Govt wants to talk to parties of suspended MPs: Pralhad Joshi on Opposition meeting boycott

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on December 20 slammed Opposition parties for boycotting important meetings. While speaking to media persons, he said, “We want to talk to the Opposition parties whose Rajya Sabha MPs are suspended to find a solution. They (Opposition) are boycotting the meeting, they also boycotted the Constitution Day event. They should understand that the public is also boycotting them.”