Govt wants to align Delhi Capital Badminton Association’s goal with Khelo India: Kiren Rijiju

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju attended the Delhi State Prize Money Ranking Badminton Championship on May 29 in Delhi. While speaking about the future prospect of Badminton in India, the Union Minister said that the Central Government wants to align the goals of Delhi Capital Badminton Association with Khelo India, and take it to district level in other states. “We want to align Delhi Capital Badminton Association’s goal with Khelo India and take it to district level in other states. When I was sports minister, I had started TOPS Junior under Khelo India, so that we get future Olympic medal prospects,” the Union Minister said.