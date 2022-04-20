Govt to introduce AYUSH visa category for Foreign Nationals coming to India for AYUSH therapy: PM Modi

While inaugurating the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit on April 20 in Gandhinagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed that the Government is going to introduce a special AYUSH visa category for Foreign Nationals who want to come to India to take advantage of AYUSH therapy. “Soon, India is going to introduce a special AYUSH visa category for foreign nationals who want to come to India to take advantage of AYUSH therapy,” the PM said. “We are going to make a special AYUSH mark. This mark will be applied to the highest quality AYUSH products made in India,” he added.