Govt to implement Zero Budget Natural Farming PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19 said that the government has decided to implement Zero Budget Natural Farming and to make MSP more efficient, a committee will be formed comprising of Centre, State representatives, farmers, scientists, economists. “Our government will continue to work for farmers. Whatever I did, I did for farmers. What I'm doing, is for the country. With your blessings, I never left out anything in my hard work. Today I assure you that I'll now work even harder, so that your dreams, nation's dreams can be realized”, added PM Modi.