Govt taking every measure to bring Indians back from Ukraine: MoS MEA

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan assured that the government is taking every possible measure to bring back the Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine. He said, “Around 20,000 Indians were stuck in Ukraine. Of these, 4,000 people returned by 24th February. Till yesterday, over 2,000 more people have returned. We are trying to bring back the remaining Indians via Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia & Moldova.”