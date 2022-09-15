Search icon
Govt takes frequent measures to contain inflation, says Sanjeev Sanyal

Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, on September 14 talked about the inflation in the country. He said that they are watching inflation carefully. “Inflation is an indicator that we watch carefully. The Monetary Policy Committee will take that into account. It is true that Finance Ministry and Government does have a role to play in it. There are measures that Government take from time to time,” said Sanjeev Sanyal.

