Govt strengthened Fasal Bima Yojana to boost agriculture production PM Modi

Extending greetings of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19 said that the government strengthened Fasal Bima Yojana and brought more farmers under it to increase agriculture production. “When I became PM in 2014, we (govt) prioritised farmers' welfare and development. Many people are unware of this truth that 80/100 are small scale farmers who have less than 2 hectares of land and are over 10 crores in population. This piece of land is their survival. We worked to providing farmers with seeds at reasonable rates and facilities like micro-irrigation, 22 crore soil health cards. Such factors have contributed to increased agriculture production. We strengthened Fasal Bima Yojana, brought more farmers under it,” PM Modi added.