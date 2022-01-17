Govt starts awareness drive for growers on cultivation, processing of aromatic plants in Kashmir

To enhance employment opportunities for the youths of Jammu and Kashmir, Government started special awareness drive for growers on cultivation, processing of aromatic plants in Kashmir. Kashmir Valley is suitable to produce variety of fruit, vegetable crops. Growers from the valley participated in the programme. It aimed to create awareness among youth to involve them in cultivation of aromatic plants. Aromatic plants have medicinal value, it can create a source of employment for youth in the Valley. Government to distribute good quality of medical plants among growers at subsidized rates.